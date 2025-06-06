Mumbai: A shocking revelation has come to light about Hafiz Saeed, chief of the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan. His son, Hafiz Talha Saeed, has now openly stated that Hafiz Saeed is completely safe and comfortably under the protection of the Pakistan government.

In a recent interview, Talha Saeed said he is confident that Pakistan would never consider handing over Hafiz Saeed to India. He also indicated that his father’s health is deteriorating, which is why he himself has begun to take part in more public activities.

Hafiz Muhammad Saeed’s son, Hafiz Talha Saeed, is confident that Pakistan will never hand over Hafiz Muhammad Saeed to India. That’s an open admission that Hafiz Muhammad Saeed is under the protection of the Government of Pakistan, and that the country serves as a safe haven for… pic.twitter.com/JS5SBOCZtf — BALA (@erbmjha) June 5, 2025

Video surfaces of terrorist Hafiz Saeed

A video clip has surfaced featuring terrorist Hafiz Saeed, in which his son, Talha Saeed, is clearly seen saying in an interview that the Pakistan government will never hand over his father to India. During the interview, when Talha was asked whether Pakistan might hand over Hafiz Saeed to India in response to India’s long-standing demand, he bluntly replied that it is not possible.

Talha further said in the video, “The Pakistan government and intelligence agencies know very well that India’s allegations against Hafiz Saeed are completely baseless. India has created a false narrative against us for a long time. The government knows the truth and will never take such a decision.”

Talha Saeed increasingly active in public

According to reports, Talha Saeed has been active in Pakistani media, and his presence on religious and political platforms has increased. Analysts believe this is an effort to establish his image as the next leader, as Hafiz Saeed’s deteriorating health has raised the possibility of a leadership change within the organisation.