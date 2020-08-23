New Delhi: Pakistan will use drones to bomb security establishments near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s RS Pura and Samba sectors, the intelligence wing of the Border Security Force (BSF) has alerted.

The security establishments, including the Indian Army, have been informed about the plans of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to carry out the attacks in Indian territory.

The BSF had alerted other security forces about Pakistan’s activities earlier this week.

Pakistan has increased bombardment in the Indian territories, while China has started transgression in Eastern Ladakh by creating a two-front war like situation.

The BSF, India’s first line of defence with Pakistan and Bangladesh, has also alerted that “ISI plans to pump in consignment of drugs/arms/ammunitions inside India with the help of drones”.

It guards around 2,280 kms of the front with Pakistan and the 4,096-km-long Indo-Bangla border.

A senior BSF officer said that activities have increased across the International Border with Pakistan in Jammu and Punjab after terrorists were unable to infiltrate across Line of Control in Kashmir.

Saturday, the BSF shot dead five Pakistani intruders along the Tarn Taran sector of Punjab and seized multiple weapons and drugs.

The officer said that the five armed Pakistani nationals had entered the Indian territory overnight on Friday and were hiding across the fence.

The alert troops of BSF’s 103rd Battalion noticed suspicious movement at night at the Dal outpost under the Khalra police station of Tarn Taran district.

Around 4.45 a.m. Saturday morning, as the troopers started searching the area, they were fired upon. The BSF soldiers retaliated in self-defence killing the five intruders.

On June 20, a Pakistani drone, loaded with a sophisticated rifle and some grenades, was shot down by the BSF along the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

It was the first such incident in the Jammu region when a drone carrying arms and explosives was shot down by the BSF.

In 2019, Punjab Police had recovered Pakistani drones used to airdrop arms and ammunition in border areas of the state.

The BSF had also sighted many high-flying drones along Punjab along the international border.

IANS