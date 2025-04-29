Jaipur: Pakistani hackers targeted three Rajasthan government websites and defaced them with anti-India messages.

The Pakistani cybercriminals targeted multiple government websites in Rajasthan, with the latest being the Education Department’s official portal.

On Tuesday, Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar took cognisance of the incident and activated the Department’s Information Technology wing.

The “compromised” website has since been temporarily shut down while recovery operations are underway.

Cybersecurity agencies have also been notified, and an investigation has been launched to identify the hacking group responsible and assess the extent of any potential data breach.

As of now, no sensitive data leaks have been confirmed, but a comprehensive audit of all departmental systems is ongoing as a precautionary measure.

This incident follows a similar cyber attack Monday, where hackers breached the websites of the Department of Local Self Government (DLB) and the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA), defacing them with pro-Pakistan propaganda. Both those websites have since been restored.

In one of the posts, the hackers, claiming to be part of the ‘Pakistan Cyber Force’, made inflammatory remarks about India, referring to the recent terror incident in Pahalgam.

The message claimed the attack was an “inside job” and included threatening language such as: “You lit the fire. Now get ready to melt. The next blow will not be bullets, but a digital attack. The tea is excellent. No limits. No warning. No mercy.

“The Education Minister assured that the Education Department’s website would be restored soon and emphasised that robust steps will be taken to strengthen the cybersecurity infrastructure to prevent future breaches. This incident underscores the rising threat of cyber warfare accompanying geopolitical tensions and highlights the urgent need for enhanced digital defences across government platforms, said sources.

IANS