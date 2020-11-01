Quetta: Hundreds of Pakistani citizens belonging to Hindu, Sikh and Christian commu­nities, staged a protest here against French Presi­dent Emmanuel Macron for defending the republication of blasphemous caricatures by a magazine.

The protesters Saturday started a march from the Arya Samaj temple and after marching on different roads of the city staged the sit-in outside the Quetta Press Club, Dawn news reported.

The protest was led by MPA Danesh Kumar, Pastor Simon Bashir and Sikh community leader Sardar Jasbeer Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumar said that the re-p­ublication of blasphe­mous caricatures by the French magazine and the Macron government’s decision of defending it had hurt the feelings of not only Muslims, but also members of mino­­rity communities in Pakistan.

While Pastor Bashir demanded an apology from the French government, Singh said condemned the French government’s support of the publication.

According to reports, protest demonstrations aga­inst the French government were held also in Balochistan’s Dera Murad Jamali and Khuzdar towns.

IANS