Islamabad: The counsel for Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) told a special court judge that his client wants to arrest both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, in a money laundering case involving 16 billion PKR.

Special Court (Central-I) Presiding judge Ijaz Hassan Awan also reissued arrest warrants for the Prime Minister’s other son, Suleman Shehbaz, as well as Tahir Naqvi and Malik Maqsood in the case, The Express Tribune reported.

During the previous hearing, the court had directed the FIA counsel to submit the challan again pointing out that there were flaws in the one presented to it.

The agency submitted another challan against the father and son duo to the court.

The date of birth and full address of the suspects have been mentioned in the new challan as well as the death of Suleman’s co-accused Shabbar has been confirmed.

However, the FIA did not make any changes in the investigation process and the witnesses in the case.

According to the new challan, arrest warrants were re-issued by the FIA. The court sought a report on the arrest warrants of the suspects till June 11, reports The Express Tribune.

Mohammad Amjad Pervaiz, the lawyer representing Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz began his arguments for the latter’s bail.

He contended that the case had been investigated for one and a half years and but still no proof was on record, adding that the father and son were in jail and were also interrogated in the case.

“Even though they were already in jail, the FIA instead of taking them into custody remained silent for months.”

IANS