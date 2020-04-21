Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has termed last week’s Palghar lynching incident as a ‘blot on humanity’. He asserted that the guilty will get strict punishment as per the law.

Probe started on Palghar lynching case

Pawar said a criminal investigation department (CID) probe is already on into the matter. Mhan 100 persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

Two seers and their driver were lynched by a mob in Kasa police station limits in neighbouring Palghar district Thursday. They were on their way to attend a funeral in Surat in Gujarat amid the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak.

“The Palghar incident is a blot on humanity, it is condemnable. A CID probe has begun into the incident and more than 100 persons have been arrested. All the guilty will be punished strictly as per law,” Ajit Pawar said in a statement.

Fighting coronavirus unitedly

Pawar also asked people to stay inside their homes and not behave ‘irresponsibly’ during lockdown. He also said it was ‘increasingly worrying’ that the number of COVID-19 patients had gone up in Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Malegaon. He also raised concern over 53 mediapersons getting infected by the coronavirus here.

“Yet people are gathering on roads without any reason. They are risking their own and their families’ lives. This should be stopped,” asserted Pawar.

Pawar said women and children should take the responsibility of not allowing anyone in their families stepping out. He reiterated that social distancing must be followed properly. He also said people should fight the coronavirus outbreak unitedly forgetting castes, religions, languages and regions.

PTI