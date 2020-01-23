Bhubaneswar: The civic authority has formed a scrutiny committee to look into the regulation of kalyan mandaps in Capital city that are yet to get the necessary approvals and clearances from authorities as the deadline is closing in.

Following directions from the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in December last year had issued notice to about 95 kalyan mandaps/marriage halls having irregularities with regard to building plan approval, holding tax, trade license, parking facility and others. January 30 was the deadline for obtaining necessary approvals from the concerned authorities.

However, BMC sources said only 14 have partially complied with the orders. While a few owners of the marriage halls have complained the official rigmarole for the delay of approvals, others have complained about lack of facilities provided to them.

“A meeting with the BMC commissioner, Prem Chandra Chaudhary, had taken place wherein it was decided that a scrutiny committee will be formed that will review on availability of adequate road, parking space, fire-safety clearance for commercial use, waste disposal system and any other criteria, if necessary,” a senior BMC official said.

Although many kalyan mandaps were found to be flouting more than one norm, functioning without adequate parking spaces was a common issue found in all the cases.