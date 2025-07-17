Bhubaneswar: Altogether 147 people have so far recorded their statements as part of an administrative inquiry into the June 29 stampede in Odisha’s Puri district, where three persons were killed and around 50 others injured during the Rath Yatra festivities, officials said Thursday.

These people recorded their statements before Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary Anu Garg, who is leading the administrative inquiry, they said.

During the last hearing, held at the Special Circuit House, Puri Wednesday, 42 people, including police personnel and staffers who were on duty June 29 and deployed at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), recorded their statements, the officials said.

Garg, who has been asked to submit a report by July 30, said, “We have recorded statements of different stakeholders both in Bhubaneswar and Puri in four different sessions.”

Seventeen people attended the public hearings in Bhubaneswar, and three other sessions were held in Puri, where many others recorded their statements on the stampede incident which took place near the Shree Gundicha temple, she said.

The stampede took place amid a massive rush of devotees early June 29 when three chariots of sibling deities were parked in front of the Shree Gundicha temple.

Garg started her inquiry the next day and has so far met servitors, police, public and other stakeholders for preparing her final report.

She has visited the site where the stampede took place, an official said.

Immediately after the tragic incident, the state government had placed the then collector and SP of Puri under suspension.

Garg, during her inquiry, also met both the officers and held discussions with senior officials of Jagannath Temple Police (JTP) and media persons.

She sought video recording from media houses and the public, the official added.

