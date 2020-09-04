Bolangir: Bolangir collector Arindam Dakua Friday formed a fact-finding committee to probe the sexual harassment charge brought against Bolangir sub-collector Sanjay Kumar Mishra by a woman staffer.

In a three-page complaint submitted to Dakua, the woman staffer had warned of committing suicide along with her two minor daughters in case justice was not be meted out to her.

Following an appeal made therein to the collector, Dakua also shifted the woman elsewhere from the office of the sub-collector.

According to sources, the three-member committee led by a senior woman official has recorded the statement of the complainant woman. The empowered committee will also interrogate sub-collector Mishra in this connection.

Despite attempts, Mishra could not be contacted for his comments. On the other hand, details of the complaint was also not disclosed by the administration in larger interest of the investigation.

PNN