Bhubaneswar: In a brazen case of sexual harassment at workplace, a woman employee of the state Ayush directorate here accused the director of the institute of coercing her to keep sexual relationship with him.

The victim has lodged a complaint at the Mahila police station in this regard. Sources said, the 25-year- old lady of Kendrapara works as a contractual worker on an outsourcing basis at the directorate. She alleged that director Bibhu Prasad Sarangi, a senior OAS officer, used to pressurize her to have sexual relationship with him which she refused many times.

On her refusal, Sarangi allegedly sent certain obscene videos and texts to the WhatsApp number of the victim from June 28. He also verbally abused and threatened the victim when she blocked him on WhatsApp.

Sarangi also threatened to dismiss her when she objected to Sarangi’s advances who re-sent vulgar videos and messages to her again Friday.

Finding no other way, she finally sought the help of the commissionerate police seeking justice and stringent action against the director. Police have also started investigation into the matter after registering a complaint. Media reports also revealed that the directorate has no women cell where such cases can be registered.

PNN