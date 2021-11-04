Bargarh: Cracking its whip against wildlife criminals, the Special Task Force (STF) team Thursday rescued a live pangolin and arrested a person from Jamapalli village under Ghess Forest Range in Bargarh district.

The smuggler has been identified as Badal Baria, son of Manabodh Baria.

Acting on a tip-off from a reliable source about the sale of a pangolin, the STF team along with Ghesss Forest Range officials conducted a sudden raid near a field at Jamapalli village and made the seizure.

They rescued the protected animal and nabbed the criminal. Following a search, the officials also seized other incriminating materials from his possession.

It was when the smuggler could not produce any valid authority in support of possessing an alive pangolin that he was arrested.

He has been handed over to Bargarh forest officials for necessary legal action at their end. Similarly, the live pangolin has also been handed over to forest officials.

Notably, during last one year, special drive against the wildlife criminals/poachers has been launched. So far, STF has seized as many as 19 leopard skins, 10 elephant tusks, two deer skins, six live pangolins and 15 kg pangolin scales and arrested 40 wild life criminals.

STF is the specialized wing of Odisha Police to curb the organized crime in the State. It’s one of the focus areas is wild life crimes.

PNN