Cuttack: Forest Department officials Friday arrested a pangolin smuggler for his alleged involvement in the pangolin smuggling racket in the State.

The accused has been identified as Madhab Patra.

According to police officials, Patra was nabbed from Godi Sahi in the Narasinghpur area of Cuttack district. Patra has revealed vital information during interrogation and the officials have also seized several incriminating documents from his possession.

Notably, the Forest department also announced a cash reward of Rs 10,000 to persons who will inform about the illegal trade of the endangered animal. Athagarh Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sasmita Lenka informed that it will deter traffickers from trying to trade endangered species in Odisha for which the department has started placing posters at different places so that locals can participate in pangolin rescue operations.

Recently, 14 persons were arrested in several phases for their involvement in the smuggling of pangolins.

PNN