London: India vice-captain Rishabh Pant is yet to recover from his left index finger injury and won’t be keeping wickets during the remainder of England’s first innings on the second day of the third Test here.

Pant hurt his left index finger while trying a leg-side stop off a Jasprit Bumrah delivery during the 34th over of the England innings on the opening day Thursday.

Pant was in pain but completed his keeping duties till the end of the over before handing over the big gloves to Dhruv Jurel.

“Rishabh Pant is still recovering from the hit on his left index finger. The BCCI medical team continues to monitor his progress. Dhruv Jurel will continue to keep wickets on Day 2,” BCCI stated in a media release.

On the second morning before the start of the proceedings, Pant did try some routines but never looked completely comfortable, and it was evident that he wouldn’t take the field on the second day.