Paradip: Paradip Port which is hailed as the gateway to eastern India, is celebrating 59th its Foundation Day Friday.

On the eve of the Foundation Day, Paradip Port Trust chairman Rinkesh Roy, during a meeting Thursday, informed that the port has achieved many successes in the past and now it is hailed as the second largest port in India. He asserted that the port will occupy the top position within three years if the same efficiency level is maintained.

Former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik was instrumental in setting up the port the foundation stone for which was laid January 3, 1962 by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

At the time of construction, the Odisha government had initially agreed to bear the entire expense for setting up the port. However, after spending Rs 16 crore, the funds were exhausted. The Central government then stepped in to complete the construction and it started functioning April 18, 1966 onwards.

The Odisha government had allotted 6,807 acre of land for construction of the port. It gets an annual rent of Rs 1 per acre from the port authorities. However, till date the title of the land has not been transferred to the Paradip Port Trust.

The celebrations started with a state-level half marathon Friday morning. It was organised by Paradip Port’s ‘Gopabandhu Grid Sansad’.

PNN