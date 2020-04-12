Bhubaneswar: Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha (OAM) has written letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and school and mass education minister Samir Ranjan Dash Sunday to direct the schools to upload study materials and booklist of standards I to IX affiliated to NCERT on the school website.

NCERT Books for standard I to XII are available for download for free from the official website ncert.nic.in.

Chairman of OAM Basudev Bhatt said, “We have received different complaints from parents about non-availability of booklist which makes it impossible for them to download or collect NCERT Syllabi books.”

Bhatt said that all CBSE schools and students have to follow the NCERT syllabus. These books are essential part of the CBSE curriculum from standard I to XII. “But unfortunately many private schools are still promoting private publishers on their website,” he said.

“So we demand before government to instruct all private schools to provide book lists on their website for parents to download the books for their children to study,” he added.

NCERT is the academic authority under Right to Education Act and only authorised body to prepare syllabi and curriculum. This curriculum must be followed by all examining body ICSE, CBSE and all state boards.

Besides that NCERT also publishes books based on its own syllabus and are the only authentic source of study materials across the country and are available online with video of lectures.

PNN