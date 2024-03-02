Kendrapara: Playing a Good Samaritan for society, the bereaved family members of a Plus II student, who was declared brain dead, donated the two kidneys of their son to save the lives of two persons. Shri Om Sibu (18), son of Ramesh Das of Nayakote village under Pattamundai Block was suffering from a brain tumour and was undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack since January 17. He was declared brain dead Thursday. The bereaved family members then decided to donate Sibu’s kidneys to give new life to others. The parents later discussed the matter with the SCB medical authority about their wish to donate their son’s kidney.

On their request, the medical authorities retrieved Sibu’s kidneys with the help of the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO). Medical sources said one of his kidneys will be transplanted to a patient at SCBMCH and the second one will be provided to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar for transplantation. Earlier February 15, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced giving state honours to the funeral of the organ donor in recognition of the sacrifice and courage to save the lives of others by donating their organs. As per the decision of the Odisha government, the state honour was accorded to the mortal remains of Sibu at the village funeral ground.