Bhubaneswar: The Supreme Court will next week hear a petition filed by Saudamini Sahu, the mother of a 5-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped, raped and murdered in July last year, seeking a CBI inquiry into her daughter’s death.

A two-judge bench of the apex court comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjiv Khanna took up the case for hearing Thursday and adjourned it for next week after the Odisha government counsel sought passover.

During the hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the state government, pleaded the court to take up the matter later, after hearing other cases. The bench, however, adjourned the matter for next week. The apex court will tentatively hear the case July 13.

Significantly, Pari’s mother pleaded the court to order an independent inquiry in the alleged rape and murder of Pari July last year in Jadupur, Nayagarh. The petitioner also sought direction to the CBI to investigate all cases related to missing children in the state.

Pari’s mother accused Babuli Nayak for the alleged murder and also contended that rampant organ smuggling is behind the murder. Petitioner also contended that police are treating the parents of Pari as criminals. They are completely insensitive towards the family members of Pari.

Petitioner submitted that the preliminary investigation undertaken by the police, the Crime Branch and SIT illustrates that all of them have made all attempts to sabotage the investigation process into the alleged incident and attempted all kind of subversion tactics to influence the complainant and her relatives to discard the aforesaid allegations as false and frivolous.

Petitioner also contended that the SIT has not investigated the role of local Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) who worked hand in glove with the accused and was shielding the real culprit. The local MLA has also not been interrogated by the SIT.

