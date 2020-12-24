Nayagarh: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Nayagarh minor girl rape and murder case has recovered a blood-stained towel from the house of the accused youth, police said Tuesday.

The towel was used by the accused to wipe off nosebleed after he strangled her to death. The accused has revealed this before the SIT head Arun Bothra, IPS during investigation.

Based on the input, the SIT seized the blood-stained towel from his house in Jadupur village in Nayagarh district.

Sources further said experts have confirmed the blood stain on the towel and it will be sent to laboratory for further investigation, the sources added. The accused was arrested by SIT December 20. The SIT had recovered the leggings of the victim from a pond in Jadupur village, Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, the mother of the accused has toned down her rant against the SIT after the leggings were recovered from the pond, Tuesday. She had complained against the torture of her son by the SIT but changed her statement after the recovery of the leggings.

PNN