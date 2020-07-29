Mumbai: Actress Parineeti Chopra is going on a social media detox again. Parineeti took to Instagram Stories and wrote: “Time for another social media detox… See you soon fam!”

This is the second time the actress took a detox from social media without giving reasons for her break. The actress had earlier taken a break from social media in April.

She had written: “Gonna take a much needed detox from social media for a few days. Some time is needed and important. See you all on the other side.”

On the film front, she will be next seen in “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar”. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee, and also stars her “Ishaqzaade” co-star Arjun Kapoor.

Parineeti will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the psychological thriller “The Girl On The Train”, which is being directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The film is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie “The Girl On The Train”, which is based on Paula Hawkins’ 2015 bestseller of the same name. The Bollywood version stars Kirti Kulhari, and also features Aditi Rao Hydari and Avinash Tiwary in pivotal roles.