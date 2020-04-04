Berhampur: Ganjam district administration Saturday imposed partial shutdown in the district in view of rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

According to a notification issued by Ganjam district disaster management authority, collector Vijay Amruta Kulange has ordered that essential service will be available only between 7:00am to 12 noon. Persons will be allowed to purchase essential needs without motorcycle in the said duration.

Complete shutdown will be observed between 12 noon and 7:00am. No person shall be outside home after 12 noon to next day 7:00am.

No motorcycle will be allowed at any cost on the road.

Vegetables and groceries will be sold in a decentralised mode with 100 per cent door to door delivery through pushcarts and auto-rickshaws in case of urban areas.

For normal health issues no motorcycle will be allowed. Tehsildar and IIC will examine in case of medical emergency if any arises. Medicine stores will supply orders over phone. Medicine shops will be selectively allowed. Drug Inspectors of ULBs will take a call in this regard. Minimum distance between Medicine shops will be 100 metre.

100 per cent teleconsultation with closure of OPDs will be enforced. Only Emergency ward will operate and all private hospitals should be ready with COVID corner. This need to be checked by Tehsildars.

Senior citizens those who are coming outside for walking purpose must be shifted to institutional quarantine If ignoring the direction.

Universal covering of face whoever is outside home, and use of mask indoors too for those who are suffering from flu and are on symptomatic treatment.

Strict police patrolling will be enforced and whoever seems to violate the law will be put into a quarantine facility. If not following home quarantine then that person must be shifted to institutional quarantine, the notification said.

(PNN)