Bhubaneswar: Partially burnt bodies of a man and his son were recovered from their grocery shop in Odisha’s Khurda district Sunday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Rajesh Kumar Sahu (57) and his son Laxmidhar (27), residents of Sanapadar village under the jurisdiction of Begunia police station, a senior officer said.

Both Rajesh and Laxmidhar went to sleep inside the grocery shop Saturday night after having dinner at home.

On Sunday morning, they did not open the shop even after a family member called them out.

The family members and a villager broke a portion of the asbestos roof and found the partially burnt bodies of the two inside the shop, the police officer said.

“We have registered an unnatural death case and sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations. It was suspected that they died due to a fire caused by a short circuit,” he said.