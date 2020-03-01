New Delhi: Terming the Delhi violence a national blot, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said strict action should be taken against those who have been convicted for it.

Talking to the media, Paswan said the case should be prosecuted in a fast track court and immediate action should be ensured.

Action should be taken against those also who made inflammatory statements and no one should be discriminated in this case, said Paswan.

The minister added that the law for sentencing should also be changed if required but it should not be delayed under any circumstances.

He reminded that justice was delayed in the anti-Sikh violence in Delhi and this should not happen in this case.

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan also demanded action against the perpetrators of violence in the national capital. Naming BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Kapil Mishra, the LJP president said that action should be taken against such leaders also for making provocative speeches.

