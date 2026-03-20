Koraput: Raising serious concerns over the state of healthcare infrastructure, former MLA Nimai Sarkar has questioned the government on the operational status of the new building of Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (SLNMCH) in Koraput.

Despite being inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the building remains largely non-functional, exposing what many are calling sheer administrative negligence.

Functioning for over a decade now, SLNMCH was expected to significantly upgrade healthcare services in the region with the addition of the new infrastructure.

However, the reality on the ground paints a disappointing picture.

Since its inauguration, the new building has reportedly remained underutilised, with nearly 50 per cent of its facilities lying unused and deteriorating.

Basic medical necessities such as properly equipped ICU rooms, patient wards, and resting facilities are either incomplete or non-operational.

As a result, patients continue to suffer despite the presence of a medical college in the district.

“What is the use of such a massive infrastructure if it cannot serve the people?” said Sarkar, expressing frustration over the continued delay.

Patients from Koraput and nearby areas are still forced to travel to cities like Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar for proper treatment and diagnostics.

This not only increases their financial burden but also puts lives at risk during emergencies. The situation inside the hospital further reflects the strain on the system.

Hundreds can be seen daily waiting in long queues in front of the hospital, especially at critical service points like the blood bank and drug distribution counters.

Patients and their attendants endure hours of waiting, often in distressing conditions.

Local residents and healthcare activists have strongly criticised the administration, accusing it of neglect and a lack of accountability.

“Healthcare is a basic right, not a privilege. The people of Koraput deserve better,” said a local social worker.