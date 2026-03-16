Koraput/Bhubaneswar: The Central University of Odisha (CUO), in collaboration with Odisha Research Centre (ORC), organised a seminar titled ‘Reimagining KBK: From Backwardness to Viksit Odisha 2036’ at the university campus Saturday.

The programme brought together academicians, scientists and policy experts to deliberate on the development prospects of the undivided KBK region— Koraput, Bolangir and Kalahandi—and Odisha’s long-term development vision.

The seminar was inaugurated by CUO VC (I/c) Narasingha Charan Panda.

Other dignitaries present included ORC director Chandi Prasad Nanda, former IRS officer and Livelihood Alternatives and PACE Foundation CMD-founder Sambit Kumar Tripathy, Odisha Centre for Integrated Development (OCID) organising secretary Rana Prithviraj Singh, NAFED Odisha head Anindita Guha, KPMG partner and director Aparajita Tripathi, CUO finance officer Duryodhan Sethi, seminar convener Jayanta Kumar Nayak and co-convener Debabrata Panda.

In his inaugural address, Panda stressed the need for focused planning and sustained implementation of development initiatives in the KBK region.

He said CUO remains committed to supporting local farmers, weavers and small traders by educating them on modern technologies and effective marketing strategies.

Highlighting the agricultural potential of the region, Guha said Odisha needs to expand the production of indigenous products from the KBK belt.

She noted that while rice production is strong, the state still depends on other states for several essential commodities.

According to her, the KBK region has immense potential for cultivating pulses, oilseeds, vegetables and dairy products, adding that NAFED would be keen to monitor progress in this direction.

Sharing his views, Tripathi emphasised the importance of value addition to local produce to enhance rural incomes, whereas Singh observed that initiatives taken by OCID had contributed to the preparation of key vision documents – ‘Vision Odisha 2030’ and ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’.

During the inaugural session, a book titled ‘Biodiversity and Agriculture for a Sustainable Future’ was also released.