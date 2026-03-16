Bhubaneswar: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati Sunday called for a renewed collective commitment to build a prosperous, inclusive and forward-looking Odisha as the state approaches the centenary of its formation in 2036.

Addressing Odisha Parba 2026 in New Delhi, the Governor said the milestone year would not only mark a historic moment in the state’s journey but also serve as an opportunity to reflect on its achievements and work together towards a stronger and more developed Odisha while preserving its rich cultural heritage.

The governor said it was a matter of immense pleasure and honour for him to participate in Odisha Parba, which has emerged as a vibrant platform to showcase the soul, spirit and cultural richness of Odisha in New Delhi.

Referring to this year’s theme, ‘Sanskruti and Prakruti’, the governor said it beautifully reflects the timeless character of Odisha, where culture and nature exist in harmony.

Through exhibitions of handicrafts and handlooms, performances of classical and folk dances, traditional music, ethnic cuisine and intellectual discussions, the festival provides visitors with a glimpse of the vibrant life and heritage of the state, he said.