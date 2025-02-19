Patna: As Maha Kumbh unfolds in Prayagraj, drawing millions from around the world, a young man from Patna has found an unusual business opportunity selling bottled water from the sacred Sangam.

With over 50 crore devotees having already taken a holy dip, the number is expected to cross 60 crore by March 26. However, many people have been unable to visit due to the overwhelming crowds.

Seizing this opportunity, the young man travelled to Prayagraj, took a ritual bath, and collected water from the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati in a small bottle. Now, he stands at a crossroads in Patna, offering the sacred water for sale.

But there’s a catch, he has priced the Sangam water at Rs 1 crore per bottle. While passersby initially stop out of curiosity, most walk away upon hearing the staggering price.

The man’s true motive behind selling the water at such a price remains unclear, but his unusual approach has certainly grabbed attention.

This year, Maha Kumbh has an added significance to it as it falls during a rare celestial alignment that occurs only once in 144 years.