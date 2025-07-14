Bhubaneswar: BJD president Naveen Patnaik Monday expressed concern over an alleged incident of egg hurling at devotees during the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Toronto, Canada.

In a post on X, Patnaik said, “Deeply disturbed to know about the reports of eggs being hurled at devotees during #RathaJatra celebrations in Toronto, Canada. Such incidents not only grievously hurt the sentiments of Lord Jagannatha’s devotees worldwide, but also cause deep anguish to the people of #Odisha, for whom this festival holds profound emotional and cultural significance.”

The leader of the Opposition in the Odisha Assembly added that if these media reports are accurate, “the #Odisha Government (@CMO_Odisha) should take the matter seriously and urge the Ministry of External Affairs (@MEAIndia) to register a strong protest with the Canadian authorities.”

