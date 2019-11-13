Kendrapara: In view of ‘Chadakhai’, the concluding day of the holy month of Kartika, when most Odias evade consuming non-vegetarian food, the authorities of Bhitarkanika National park have alerted forest personnel against possible poaching of spotted deer and wild boar Wednesday.

The BNP officials have alerted wildlife personnel to prevent possible poaching in the park. The taxidermists basically wait patiently for this time to earn a fast buck by selling the venison and wild boar meat.

Several arrested poachers in the past have revealed that they used to kill wild boar, spotted deer and sambhars with the help of dogs and trap animals through nylon nets. The trapped animals are killed and transported for meat on motorbikes to nearby areas.

Anti-poaching squads have been constituted and deployed in vulnerable pockets round-the-clock to keep a watch on taxidermists and to prevent poachers from killing antelopes and wildboars within Kanika Range on the eve of ‘Chadakhai’, informed Kanika forest ranger Swati Mohanty.

Sea patrolling at Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary has also been intensified on the eve of ‘Chadakhai’ to restrict trespassing by fishermen into the sanctuary to catch fish unauthorisedly in the ‘‘no-fishing zone’’, informed Debashis Bhoi, the ranger of Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary.