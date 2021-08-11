Mumbai: Actor Kunal Singh who was seen as an antagonist in television show ‘Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel’ will now appear in Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Pavitra Rishta 2’. The actor will be in a cameo role portraying actress Ankita Lokhande’s on-screen love interest.

He says: “I am playing Archana’s (Ankita) boyfriend ‘Gaurav’. It’s a cameo but till the time I am in the show, I have got a very good screen presence. I feel blessed to be part of most loved show. And sharing screen space with popular actors like Ankita, Usha Nadkarni ma’am and Shaheer Sheikh is just like another opportunity.”

Kunal is also known for his role of ‘Sharavan Suryavanshi’ in the show ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’. He feels like a homecoming on getting an opportunity to work again with Ekta Kapoor.

“Working with Ekta ma’am is any actors’ dream. And I am lucky enough to have got this chance for second time after ‘Naagin’. It’s just homecoming for me. The productions treat each talent and unit on set as a family,” he wraps up.