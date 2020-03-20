Nuapada: Despite the implementation of district primary education programme (DPEP) and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) in and around Nuapada district for over twenty years, the status of elementary education here has not improved.

According to sources, even as both the Central and state governments spend crores of rupees on infrastructure development in this district, the condition is as before. Toilets are being constructed every year on school premises in Nuapada on alibi that old ones have dilapidated.

Several national and international organisations extend fiscal grants for the purpose, which are said to be embezzled by contract firms and local politicians. As a result, the construction works are being done of low quality standards. As toilets worth over Rs 3 crore are to be constructed in schools in the district, the toilet scheme is allegedly being regarded by Nuapada denizens as ‘a hen laying golden eggs’.

Already the district administration is having funds of Rs 1.5 crore for toilet construction. Political leaders roam around district School and Mass Education department office and construction work still eludes for trouble over percentage (PC) sharing, locals alleged.

Worthy to note, over 500 toilets were constructed in several schools in Nuapada district about two years back, out of grants extended by a public sector undertaking (PSU) of the Central government. Still the problem persisted simply by propitiating only contract firms, as there was no provision of water, local denizens alleged.

It is said that another PSU has given funds for the purpose this year. Keeping in mind the toilet needs at schools here, toilets are to be constructed at 125 anganwadi centres and 40 schools in the district.

After the funds of Rs 1.5 crore reached the department office, local political leaders have camped through their representatives and making phone calls regularly. Requesting anonymity, a senior official said, “We have already got approval from higher-ups but unable to start work. There is no progress in basic infrastructure development, as we face excessive interference from the local political leaders”.