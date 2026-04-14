Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken strict action on Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani, imposing a two-year ban, after he ditched Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the last stage to play Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The 29-year-old had initially gone unsold at both the IPL and PSL auctions before being signed as a replacement player by Islamabad United, but he ditched the team and opted to play in the IPL, where he was announced as a replacement for Mustafizur Rahman, who had been released by KKR on BCCI instructions amid external developments. KKR confirmed the signing, and Muzarabani joined their squad, arriving ahead of the IPL season that started shortly after the PSL.

“Following a thorough disciplinary review, the PCB has announced that Zimbabwean cricketer Blessing Muzarabani is declared ineligible to participate in the next two (2) editions of the HBL PSL, effective immediately,” the PCB said in a statement.

“The attempt to move away from such commitments without valid cause is a violation of contractual obligations and the principles of good faith that govern global professional sports,” it added.

PCB, which had earlier imposed a one-year ban on Corbin Bosch last year, believes that the sanction was necessary to safeguard the professional environment of the PSL.

“The sanction serves as a necessary measure to safeguard the professional environment of the PSL. The PSL remains dedicated to ensuring that the league remains a platform where contractual certainty is respected and where the actions of all players and agents reflect the prestige of the tournament.”

Meanwhile, Muzarabani has already played two matches for KKR in IPL 2026. He went wicketless in the first match, but came back strongly against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and took four wickets.

Other than Muzarabani, Spencer Johnson and Dasun Shanaka are two other players who withdrew from their PSL deals to be part of the IPL this season, but their punishment has not been announced at this stage.