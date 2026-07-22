Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made padel a mandatory training component at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, requiring players to participate in 40-minute sessions on alternate days to boost agility, reflexes, and fielding-specific movement.

The new ruling has been passed by senior selector and director high performance, Aqib Javed, who said the players will have to play padel sports during long-duration training camps at the NCA.

“Many of our players are already playing padel sports regularly but had to travel long distances to the limited courts in their hometowns. We have now built a padel court facility at the NCA for the players,” the former pacer said.

According to Aqib, the move is aimed at improving players’ fitness, movement, and fielding through a sport that is easy to play and physically demanding.

He said padel is simple, enjoyable, and useful for fitness.

He said players previously had to travel to play padel, but they can now use the facility at the academy alongside their cricket training.

Padel, which mixes elements of squash and tennis, is played on a small court but requires plenty of endurance and stamina.

Aqib said that he wanted the NCA to be a second home for cricketers so that they can improve their overall game skills and fitness levels.

Under the new plan, cricketers will be required to play padel every second day for around 40 minutes.

He also said the PCB is planning to build basketball courts for the players and hall, which will include snooker and other indoor games.

Aqib said the PCB had already installed an AI bowling machine at the academy, which was part of the plan to make the academy more productive for players.