Ganjam: Instances of PDS beneficiaries defying restrictions and social distancing norms were reported from parts of Ganjam district Saturday amid COVID outbreak in the state. This has spread anger and panic among the denizens here.

People in large numbers gathered around Fair Price Shop (FPS) in 12 wards of the district to collect their ration despite repeated prior warnings and awareness by the district administration.

When contacted, locals blamed the distributors for not delivering the ration at their homes but asking them to collect at the FPS shops.

Most of the beneficiaries disregarded social distancing norms while collecting the PDS rice from the FPS shops which increases risks of COVID-19 spread in the area.

The state govt has strictly advised officials to deliver ration and monthly pensions at homes. That said, the directive barely gets followed in rural pockets of the state.

