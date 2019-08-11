Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here Sunday said there was peace in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, but the Congress was not happy about it.

“Rahul Gandhi and Congress does not want peace to prevail in Jammu and Kashmir,” the BJP leader tweeted.

Chouhan said Kashmir saw disturbances due to wrong decisions by first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. “Article 370 was a curse to Kashmir…a cause of terrorism. Kashmiri people suffered a lot due to this,” Chouhan said.

“Why is the Congress worried? Prime Minister Narendra Modi has corrected Nehru’s mistake,” he added.