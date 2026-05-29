Bhawanipatna: Beneficiaries across 26 gram panchayats under Kesinga block in Kalahandi district have not received their pension amounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for the last two months — April and May — triggering widespread resentment among 6,000 poor beneficiaries dependent on the assistance.

The beneficiaries have been making repeated visits to block and gram panchayat offices but have returned disappointed, as the funds are yet to be credited.

According to reports, delay began in April. As per a letter issued by Odisha government’s Department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Letter No. 4544 dated April 28, 2026), beneficiaries under the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) were informed about the issue.

The Centre has reportedly revised DBT process from April this financial year, due to which NSAP pension payments for April were withheld. The state government later informed beneficiaries through a notification that pension amounts for April and May would be released together.

However, locals alleged that during previous BJD government, pension amounts were regularly credited to bank accounts by the 6th of every month. They claimed that since the BJP government came to power, pension disbursement has become irregular, causing hardship for beneficiaries who rely on the money for their monthly expenses.

Amid temperatures touching nearly 45 degrees Celsius, elderly beneficiaries have been repeatedly visiting block and gram panchayat offices, only to return disappointed.

When contacted, pension department official Rakesh Babu said the pending amount would be released “today or tomorrow.”