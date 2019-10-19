Bhubaneswar: Panchayat executive officer (PEO) Smitarani Biswal was murdered and then hanged in a bid to divert police investigation, Congress MLA Sura Routray alleged Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Routray batted for a CBI investigation and demanded stringent action against the culprits.

“The women and minor girls are not safe under BJD rule. Only a CBI investigation will be able bring out the truth in this case. The culprits should be nabbed and punished,” the Congress veteran said reacting to the mysterious death of Smitarani.

Meanwhile, separate teams of Congress and BJP met the bereaved families, expressing their commiseration for them. Both the teams also met the superintendent of police, inquiring about the investigation progressed so far.

After Congress, BJP also has demanded for a CBI probe into the case.

At a time when both BJP and Congress are cornering the ruling BJD, BJD MP Sasmit Patra came out in defense of his party saying both Congress and BJP are politicising the issue even as the case is still under investigation. He termed the opposition reaction ‘unfortunate’.

It may be mentioned here that the lady PEO of Haridaspur panchayat under Dharmasala block in Jajpur district was found hanging from a ceiling fan at the first floor of the guest house owned by Rupesh Bhadra, husband of Haridaspur sarpanch Madhusmita Bhadra October 16.

Refuting the suicide angle, Biswal’s husband had earlier demanded a detailed probe into the death of his wife.