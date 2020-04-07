Berhampur: Ganjam district administration collected fines amounting to Rs 7,000 from seven persons for not wearing masks Monday.

The district administration had issued a directive that a partial shutdown will be in place till further announcement and fines will be collected from those who are found moving outside without covering their faces in masks.

Following the direction of collector Vijay Amruta Kulange, staff of sub-collector office with the help of police caught seven such persons who were seen moving outside without wearing masks in Berhampur municipality area Monday.

A fine of Rs 1, 000 was collected from each of them.

The collected money has been deposited to the Red Cross fund, sub-collector office informed.

Notably, the Odisha government has made it mandatory for all those who step out of their houses to wear masks beginning 7:00am, April 9. People can also use a handkerchief or a piece of cloth in at least two layers.

