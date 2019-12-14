New Delhi: Over 100 supporters of the Congress party from Odisha, Saturday, took part in the Bharat Bachao rally being held at Raam Leela Maidan here against the policies and decisions of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre.

The rally was addressed by party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other senior leaders.

Senior Congress leader from Odisha Ramachandra Khuntia said that people are not happy with the policies of the Modi government.

“Large number of people took part in the Bharat Bachao rally here. This shows that people in all the sections of the society are not happy with the BJP government at the Centre. This rally will turn into a mass movement against the ruling party at the Centre. Party workers will apprise people of Odisha about the shortcomings of the BJP government and the deteriorating condition of economy. This will also help the party in its revival in Odisha,” said Khuntia.