Baliapal: Over 5,000 people, their representatives and fishermen in Jaleswar, Baliapal, Bhograin and Basta blocks have sent a memorandum to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik recently, seeking his intervention to reopen the closed sawmills.

Reports said, several sawmills have been lying closed for a long time in this area of Balasore. Locals have been facing problems in milling timbers for furniture and other household items. They have to carry their timbers to Balasore, about 60-70 km from Baliapal.

Due to closure of sawmills, timber traders from West Bengal have been buying timbers from coastal areas at throwaway prices. Locals alleged that if the sawmills are reopened, they would be able to get better prices.

PNN