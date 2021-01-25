Mumbai: The Centre may pass any law undermining the Constitution and on the back of its majority. However, once the common man and farmers rise, they will not keep quiet until the new farm laws and the ruling party is destroyed. This was said by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president, Sharad Pawar here Monday. Sharad Pawar also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not enquiring about the condition of farmers agitating near Delhi borders. These farmers have been protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws for two months now in cold weather.

Pawar was addressing a rally organised here to express solidarity with the farmers agitating near Delhi. He hit out at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for heading to Goa at a time when peasants from the state were to submit a memorandum to the latter against the farm laws.

Koshyari holds the additional charge of Goa. Pawar said the governor had time to meet actress Kangana Ranaut after the BMC last year demolished parts of her office here. However, he has no time for farmers.

MaharashtraRevenue Minister and state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat, All India Kisan Sabha general secretary Hannan Mollah and others also addressed the rally held at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.

“You may pass any law undermining the Constitution, not keeping in with the reputation of Parliament and destroying the Parliamentary system on the back of your majority. But remember one thing, once the common man and farmers of the country rise, whether you withdraw the laws or not, they will not keep quiet until they destroy you and the laws,” Pawar said during the rally.

“It has been 60 days since the farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are protesting near Delhi. Did the country’s PM enquire about (the farmers)? It was mentioned that the farmers are from Punjab. Does Punjab mean Pakistan?” the former Union Agriculture Minister asked.

The NCP patriarch alleged that the farm laws were passed without detailed discussion in Parliament. This happened despite opposition parties demanding deliberations on the bills concerned. The bills could have been discussed by a select committee, but that did not happen, Pawar pointed out.

“…People (from opposition) opposed it. But the laws were declared passed without discussion. This is the insult of the Constitution,” the Rajya Sabha MP said, hitting out at the BJP-led government at the Centre.