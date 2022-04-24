Love is very important in everyone’s life. Everyone should have someone to their share good news, quiet moments, funny stories, frustrations, or silly observations from the commute to work.

Love brings souls together and helps to satisfy your mind as well. Stress is relieved. When two people are attracted towards each other and enter into a relationship, then the positivity between them increases as well.

So let’s know about the perks of a healthy relationship…

We live longer: Studies show that those engaged in positive relationships live longer. Experts attribute this phenomenon to factors like reduced stress, and in romantic relationships a partner often gives up bad habits—like heavy drinking or smoking—in support of the relationship.

Self growth: You try to understand more about the feelings of others only after coming into a relationship. Relationships are essential for self-growth. When you are in a relationship, consider your partner’s feelings, which mean selfishness ends.

Boost morale: When you are in love, you like everything about your partner. You praise them on the smallest things and boost their morale. That’s what they do with you. This increases your confidence in doing any work.

No stress: When two people come into a relationship, they reduce all kinds of stress with their love. Enjoy and be happy with each other. However, this kind of happy atmosphere is seen more between unmarried committed couple than in married couple.