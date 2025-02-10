Mumbai: Standup comedian Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent has found itself amidst another controversy, and this time it’s for Podcaster and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s joke on the show.

Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, asked an inappropriate question at a contest during the latest episode of the show.

Ranveer asked, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever.”

A clip of his joke, made on India’s Got Latent, went viral on social media and several prominent figures slammed Ranveer Allahbadia for his joke.

Resharing the video on X, writer Neelesh Misra criticised the panel—which included Ashish Chanchlani, Samay Raina, Apoorva and Jasprit Singh—calling out the “zero sense of responsibility” among creators.

“Meet the perverted creators who are shaping our country’s creative economy. I am sure each one has a following of millions. This content is not designated as adult content—it can be seen with ease even by a child if the algorithm takes him or her there. The creators or the platform have zero sense of responsibility. I am also not surprised at all that four people at the desk—and lots in the audience—celebrated this and had a great laugh. You, the audience, normalised and celebrated this and people like these,” Misra wrote.

He further added, “Decency is not incentivized in India—by platforms or audiences—and creators are stooping lower and lower for audience reach and revenue. Banal, crass, insensitive are words only for boring uncool people. These creators can say anything in the name of freedom of speech and get away with it. Again, meet the creators who are shaping our country’s creative economy.”

Many social media users expressed disappointment, especially regarding Ranveer Allahbadia receiving a National Creators Award. One user wrote, “Termites like Ranveer Allahbadia & Samay Raina, who imagined their mothers and sisters to be sleep with them, must be banned by IB Ministry of Govt. The level of obscenity they are spreading must be stopped.”

Another user commented, “#RanveerAllahbadia is a very shameless and vile person who went to a show and told the sex story of his parents. Now Ranveer and his parents willn’t be able to show their face to anyone else. And such a vile person got the National Creator Award from the PM.”

A third user called for action, stating, “#RanveerAllahbadia should be jailed @IndiasGotLatent should be banned. Government must act immediately @BeerBicepsGuy, your comment was extremely disgusting. On the name of dark comedy, you guys are killing family values.”

This isn’t the first time Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent, has sparked controversy. A case was reportedly filed against a contestant from Arunachal Pradesh for comments about eating dog meat. Last year, another contestant faced backlash for making jokes about Deepika Padukone’s battle with clinical depression.

