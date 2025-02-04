New Delhi: Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent is facing legal trouble after contestant Jessy Nabam’s controversial remarks about dog meat went viral on social media. An FIR alleged that her comments “disrespected” Arunachal Pradesh’s indigenous community.

During a conversation with Samay Raina, when asked if she had ever eaten dog meat, Jessy stated that it is common in Arunachal Pradesh, though she personally hadn’t tried it. She added, “I know this because my friends do, and sometimes they even eat their pets.”

🚨: Samay Raina’s ‘India’s Got Latent’ Faces Backlash Over Contestant’s Remarks; FIR Filed 👇: Read more Popular YouTube reality show India’s Got Latent, hosted by comedian Samay Raina, has landed in controversy after contestant Jessy Nabam’s remarks about the people of… pic.twitter.com/BJfkkIt4U1 — truth. (@thetruthin) February 4, 2025

Her comments triggered widespread outrage, particularly within the Arunachal Pradesh community, leading to an FIR filed January 31. The complaint, lodged by Armaan Ram Welly Bakha, accuses Jessy of “tarnishing the reputation of the state’s indigenous people.”

The FIR, submitted to the Officer in Charge of Itanagar Police Station, alleges that her remarks were derogatory and disrespectful to the local community.

PNN & Agencies