Cuttack: Vigilance sleuths nabbed the clerk of a primary healthcare centre (PHC) in Cuttack on charges of accepting a bribe of Rs 1,000 from a person to issue a death certificate.

The accused has been identified as Hrudananda Lenka who serves as a clerk in the PHC. The bribe amount was seized from his possession.

According to vigilance sleuths, Rasmiranjan Samantaray of Paikapada Patana village under Nursinghpur police limit has recently visited the PHC to collect the death certificate of his mother. Lenka allegedly sought Rs 1,000 bribe from Rasmiranjan to issue the certificate.

Left with no option, Lenka had agreed to issue the certificate after Rasmiranjan promised to pay him Rs 1,000. Rasmiranjan had informed the issue to the Vigilance sleuths who laid a trap and arrested Lenka red-handed Friday.

A case has also been registered bearing no. 35/2019 regarding this matter.

PNN