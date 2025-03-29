Manila: The Philippines, Japan, and the United States conducted a multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone, demonstrating a collective commitment to strengthen regional and international cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

This maritime cooperation was conducted Friday amid looming threats and the growing assertiveness of China in the region, according to media reports.

MCAs are conducted in a manner that is consistent with international law and with due regard to the safety and navigational rights and freedoms of all nations.

The US, along with its allies and partners, uphold the right to freedom of navigation and overflight and other internationally lawful uses of the sea related to freedom, the US Navy said in an official statement.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) also stated that the multilateral MCA continuously highlights the vital improvements in coordination, tactics, and shared maritime awareness, the state-run Philippine news agency PNA reported.

“Every iteration strengthens our capacity to respond to maritime security challenges while reinforcing our collective ability to safeguard our national interests,” the armed forces said.

The Embassy of Tokyo in the Philippines, in a statement, said that by engaging with “like-minded partners,” Japan continues to reaffirm strategic ties and advance cooperation in safeguarding the free and open use of the seas.

“Standing shoulder-to-shoulder, Japan, the Philippines, and the United States stand resolute in advancing the shared vision of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, reaffirming their shared commitment to a rules-based international order that promotes peace, security, and prosperity for all nations across the region,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, during the visit of US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to the Philippines, the country’s President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. Friday acknowledged the United States’ crucial role as the “greatest force” in maintaining peace in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly in the South China Sea.

Marcos said the visit of Hegseth to the Philippines sends a “very strong” message of Manila and Washington’s commitment to strengthening their alliance.

In February, the Philippines Coast Guard condemned “dangerous” manoeuvres by a Chinese Navy helicopter as it flew within three metres (10 feet) of a surveillance flight carrying a group of journalists over the contested Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea.

In December last year, during the Japan-US-Philippines Maritime Dialogue held in Tokyo, the leaders confirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation among the three countries as natural partners and maritime nations linked together by the Pacific Ocean.

They exchanged views on the recent developments in the South China Sea and reaffirmed their opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force.

They shared the view to further deepen maritime cooperation to realise a free and open Indo-Pacific based on the rule of law, stated the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Recently, the Foreign Ministers of the Group of 7 (G7) countries slammed China’s dangerous manoeuvres in South China during their meeting in Quebec, Canada.

The Joint Statement of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting stated that the foreign ministers reiterated their commitment to upholding a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific based on sovereignty, territorial integrity, peaceful resolution of disputes, fundamental freedoms, and human rights.

They condemned China’s “militarisation and coercion” and opposed any unilateral attempts to change the status quo, in particular by force and coercion.