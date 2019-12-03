London: Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge has topped ‘RadioTimes.com’s annual power list TV 100. The list celebrates on-screen and behind-the-scenes TV talent who have had an exceptional past year in British television.

BBC’s director of content, Charlotte Moore, called Waller-Bridge ‘a phenomenal force of nature’.

“Phoebe has taken the world by storm with her breathtakingly original voice. She’s an utterly unique writer and performer whose emotional honesty and mischievous wit constantly surprises and captures the zeitgeist, and leaves the audience only craving more. I can’t wait to see what she’s done to 007,” Moore said.

Waller-Bridge, who has received multiple Emmys for her work in Fleabag and Killing Eve, was roped in earlier this year to join the writers’ team of the upcoming James Bond movie No Time To Die.

Second in the TV 100 list was Line Of Duty actor Stephen Graham. He was followed by TV personality Rylan Clark-Neal.

The top 10 was dominated by female TV stars, with last year’s Strictly winner Stacey Dooley, new Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse, Jodie Comer of Killing Eve and Line Of Duty actor Vicky McClure all on the lists.

PTI