A video is rapidly going viral on social media in which a police officer’s method of demonstrating things is winning hearts online. In the video, a woman can be seen sitting on a window seat of a train, busy on her mobile phone. The train is stationed at a platform. Just then, a police officer stands near the window and suddenly snatches the phone from the woman’s hand. For a moment, the woman panics. She thinks a thief has snatched her phone. She immediately looks outside and is shocked to discover that the snatcher isn’t a stranger but a policeman.

catching thieves ❌️❌️ spreading awareness ✅️✅️ pic.twitter.com/QTc5QlNdCl — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) October 9, 2025

Despite the run, he is standing with a smile on his face. The policeman then returns the woman’s phone and politely explains that he did it not to scare her but to teach her to be careful. The policeman says, “Look, thieves snatch phones like this and run away. So always be careful with your phone, laptop, and other valuables. It’s very dangerous to use your mobile phone while sitting near a window.” The woman smiles at the policeman and thanks him. In the video, other passengers sitting nearby also start smiling at this scene.

Someone recorded the entire moment on their mobile phone and uploaded it to social media. Within hours, the video went viral, with millions of people watching it. People have praised this police officer. Some wrote, “Proud of such police,” while others said, “This is a real way to explain.” Many users called it a great example of awareness.