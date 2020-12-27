Patrapur: While public smoking has always been considered incongruent in medical profession, a photo of four doctors of Patrapur community health centre (CHC) in Ganjam district smoking cigarette has gone viral.

The photo went viral Saturday and the doctors have since been drawing flacks from different quarters.

A close look at the photo makes one to believe that the photo was clicked on the premises of the hall inside the CHC campus.

The photo was clocked Friday night at a Christmas celebration and the same was uploaded on social media platform Saturday. This photo has been travelling fast from mobile to mobile garnering harsh comments from social media users. Intellectuals in the town have condemned such an unexpected act from doctors.

Meanwhile, some social activists are learnt to have brought the district collector’s attention to doctors smoking together that to be when the fear of mutant coronavirus has started gripping Ganjam district once again.

Notable, the district at the initial phase of COVID-19 had been reporting highest number of per day COVID-19 fresh cases.

