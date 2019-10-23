Khariar: Hiradei Sandha, a poverty-stricken physically challenged woman from Kendupati village under Khariar block of Nuapada district, awaits government intervention to undergo medical care.

The elderly woman has been bed-ridden for more than two years owing to an unknown disease that has resulted in bent limbs and has rendered her motionless.

Hiradei’s husband Ketu Sandha is also an old and feeble man. While Ketu used to work as a daily wager, age doesn’t permit him to work hard any longer. Besides, he needs to be at home to attend to Hiradei who can’t move out of her bed on her own.

Government housing schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) or Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana have not reached them yet and the family continues to live in a ramshackle mud-house with little belongings.

Ketu receives an old age pension and 10 kilograms of BPL rice every month under government schemes. However, this is not sufficient for the family. Acute poverty has also meant that Hiradei has not been able to undergo proper medical care – that has only worsened her condition.

Given the situation, Kendupati villagers have appealed the government for help.

When contacted, district social security officer Gopalakshmi Hota said, “We will soon provide Hiradei a wheelchair, differently abled certificate and issue monthly differently abled pension. Besides, she will be also provided funds under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana to build her house and will be given funds from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for her treatment,” Hota added.

