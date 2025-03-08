A disturbing incident at a school in Russia has sent shockwaves across the country after a 62-year-old physics teacher was caught watching p*rn*graphic content during class.

The shocking moment was captured on students’ mobile phones, showing the teacher engrossed in an inappropriate video on his laptop, which was connected to the classroom’s main screen, exposing a room full of 13- and 14-year-old students to the content.

While some students tried to ignore the situation, others recorded the incident, leading to the footage going viral across Russia. Despite the widespread outrage and angry complaints from parents, school authorities in Bashkortostan have refused to suspend the long-serving staff member, identified as Razif Nurgaliev, who has been teaching in the Tashkinovo village school near Neftekamsk city for nearly 40 years.

The school’s Headmistress Rudania Burkhanova acknowledged that she had spoken with students and parents regarding the incident. However, she denied reports suggesting that Nurgaliev had been suspended, clarifying that an internal investigation was still in progress. She insisted that the school was working to determine exactly what had happened and assured that necessary action would be taken based on the findings.

Burkhanova also pointed out that since the teacher’s lessons had already concluded for the day and the following day was a holiday, an immediate suspension was not necessary. She emphasised that there had been no prior complaints against Nurgaliev in his four-decade-long career.

Meanwhile, furious parents are demanding strict action, questioning why the institution has not yet suspended the teacher despite the gravity of the situation.

PNN